Nengi bags a management deal with the Play Network Africa

The second runnerup of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Nengi has bagged a management deal with the Play Network Africa.

Earlier, the CEO of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke in an Instagram post shared a photo revealing only ‘a handshake’ while welcoming an unknown new member to the team.

The ex-beauty queen, however, set on a trip to South Africa on the 9th of October; turns out she was headed to seal the deal.

Nengi who seems very excited about her new management, took to social media to share pictures of the signing ceremony with the caption

“Officially a member of the @playnetworkafr @playmanagementafr family ! A toast to a great start!🥂”