Nengi and I are loyal to each other, and it will remain that way till death – Ozo

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu has reiterated his love for Nengi, and how he has no plans to distance himself from her.

According to Ozo, Nengi is very close to his heart, and she has been one of the loyal friends he has ever met, in a long time.

Speaking during a recent interview, he said they are both loyal to each other as friends, and it will remain that way till death.

Going further, he described Nengi as a smart and lovable person who is ready to have your back at any point in time. He said he is not ready to let go of her till he leaves this earth.