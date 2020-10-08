Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Debunk Marriage Crisis Rumour in New Video

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, and her billionaire husband have quenched the marriage crisis rumour that has been circulating the social media in the past few weeks.

Earlier, Ned and Regina Nwoko were alleged to have unfollowed each other on Instagram following side-talks that the businessman is having an affair with a Nollywood actress.

Ned Nwoko, however, took to Instagram to debunk the alleged affair with the actress, Chika Ike.

In a new video that confirms the solid union of their matrimony, the husband and wife were seen having fun at a shooting range yesterday, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, somewhere in Delta State in the midst of family and friends.

See video below;