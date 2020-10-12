Ned Nwoko Gifts Regina Daniels Rolex Watch On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, turned a year older on Saturday and she received a Rolex gold wristwatch from her husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to reports, the wristwatch is valued at $57,295 when converted to the local Naira is equal to N21,943,985.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared a video in which she was seen unwrapping her birthday gift from her husband.

Daniels captioned the video with the words;

“My rolex was stolen, so hubby decided to replace it with a better one”.

