Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of Cannabis nabbed by NDLEA

An intending student attempting to smuggle 13.55 kilogrammes of cannabis to Cyprus has been nabbed by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspect, Sunday Odi, 23, was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Special Area Command.

The suspected drug trafficker was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport, while attempting to board a Turkish airline to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis sativa weighing 13.55 kilograms were found concealed in dried hibiscus flower and stuffed in empty bottle water. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label Wonder Bitter Root. The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions

It was further learnt that the indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

NDLEA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said;

“During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis Sativa weighing 13.55 kg were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty water bottles.

“The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label ‘Wonder Bitter Root’.

“The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions.”