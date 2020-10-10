Native doctor spotted at the ongoing #ENDSars protest in Ogun State

A native doctor was today, spotted at the ongoing #endsars protest in Nigeria against SARS brutality and killings.

The native doctor appeared in his complete fetish uniform. He stood amongst the protesters with some fetish objects which hung around him and on his arm.

His presence attracted attention from other protesters who were shocked to see him in his full attire.

Some protesters were quick to take photos of the scene, and the photos have been making rounds on social media since they surfaced. The incident reportedly took place at Abeokuta in Ogun State.

See photo of the native doctors below;