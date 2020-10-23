National Broadcast: PDP Slams Buhari Over ‘Disappointing, Empty’ Speech – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast over the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country.

Recall that Buhari in his speech called for an end to the protest, adding that his government had already accepted and started implementing demands of the protesters.

He, however, failed to acknowledge the shooting of protesters by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night.

Also Read: President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech – Full text

Reacting in a statement on Thursday night by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbodinyan, the PDP said Buhari’s address was depressing and failed empathy test.

The party appealed to Nigerians, particularly the youth, to remain calm and allow a return to normal life in the collective quest for peaceful co-existence in the overall interest of the nation.