National Assembly Shifts PIB Deliberations To 2021 – FG

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has announced that the National Assembly has shifted the deliberations for the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to 2021.

He made this known at the sidelines of the Joint Executive-Legislature Leadership Retreat at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Also Read: Buhari Sends Petroleum Industry Bill To NASS

Sylva informed journalists that the National Assembly said they need to work on the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The Minister also expressed that the need for the 2021 Appropriation bill to be ready before January affected the deliberations on the PIB.

Sylva expressed the belief that the bill would be passed in the first quarter of next year because there was consensus around the passage of the PIB.