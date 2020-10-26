National News
NASS Will Secure Justice For Police Brutality Victims, Ensure Five-Point Demands Are Implemented – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has assured that the National Assembly will get justice for victims of police brutality.
Lawan said the legislature will collaborate with the executive to ensure that rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are probed.
The lawmaker, in a statement on Monday, noted that the government has shown a commitment to implement the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters.
“I want to seize this opportunity to re-assure our youths that the National Assembly will collaborate with the Executive to ensure justice for victims of misconduct and rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.
“In the same vein, to discourage impunity, we will insist that the perpetrators of the alleged abuses be prosecuted and sanctioned as appropriate.”
He condoled with the victims of the reprehensible violence and criminality witnessed in the last few days in many parts of the country.
“I send my condolences to the families of our security and law enforcement agents who have made the supreme sacrifices in the course of their service to their fatherland.
He, however, condemned the arson, violence, and looting in several parts of the country.
“I also call for a thorough investigation of every criminal act that we have witnessed in the past few weeks with a view to bringing to justice all those elements who have so callously destroyed public and private property”.
No State Hoarded COVID-19 Palliatives, NGF Insists
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has denied hoarding the food items donated by the organised private sector to ease the economic hardship imposed on the poor by the COVID-19 lockdown.
This was contained in a statement on Monday, titled “Governors and the CACOVID Palliatives” which was signed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the head of the media and public affairs unit at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.
This is coming following the discovery and looting of state governments warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were found by Nigerians.
This has led some Nigerians to accuse the governors of hoarding the food items even as millions of citizens starved.
However, reacting to the accusations, the governors denied charges that they deliberately delayed the distribution of the items.
“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives,” the governors said.
Although the governors regretted the loss of lives and property occasioned by the violent protests that erupted they stressed that it is important for, “a lot of the information circulating on the social media needs to be fact-checked.”
“The NGF pleads with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede.
“For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalised, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society.
“The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other states were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens,” the statement read in part.
According to the governors, the erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is inaccurate, “entirely erroneous and untrue.”
Fani-Kayode Slams Fashola Over Discovery Of Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing has tampered with exhibits at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.
Recall that Fashola had led a federal government’s delegation to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the destruction recorded during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.
During a tour of the delegation to the Lekki toll gate, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State discovered a camera that he handed over to the state government for forensic examination.
Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter page:
“Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. they will show us what they want us to see. If the camera was not planted &provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed.
“The deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled. It is only after PMB leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed.After that he &all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.
“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice.”
BREAKING: Buratai, Army Commanders Meet On Insecurity, Lekki Shooting
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is currently in a meeting with Principal Staff Officers and top army commanders.
The meeting which is being held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja is said to be in relation to the security situation in the country.
In attendance were the General Officers Commanding of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander, Guards Brigade, and other top officers.
The parley is holding at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.
On the agenda are insecurity in Nigeria, #EndSARS protests, violence, and looting in states as well as the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.
