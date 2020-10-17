Napoli’s Osimhen celebrates first Serie A goal with ‘End Police Brutality’ shirt

Victor Osimhen has joined thousands of Nigerians in calling for an end to police brutality in the country after scoring his maiden goal in Serie A on Saturday.

The Nigeria forward got off the mark in the Italian top-flight as Gennaro Gattuso’s side bagged their third win of the season.

Osimhen sealed the hosts’ 4-1 victory over Atalanta at the Stadio Sao Paolo with a 43rd-minute strike.

He celebrated the goal in style as he joined his compatriots in demanding an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Goal.com