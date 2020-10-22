Naomi Campbell Reacts After Being Tagged A “Culture Vulture” By Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika

English model and actress, Naomi Campbell has responded after she was labelled as a “culture vulture” by singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

This comes after Asika took Twitter to call out Campbell and singer, Beyoncé over their loud silence on the #EndSARS campaign and for speaking up after things went left.

The entrepreneur tweeted;

“I hope you guys no longer expect anything from all these culture vultures, I hope you have learnt. They owe us nothing, it’s a taking game from them, how can they gain etc.

Once they can’t gain anymore on to the next one – yes I’m referring to people like Beyoncé and Naomi”

Reacting to the tweet, Noami Campbell said she has loved the African continent ever since her first visit in 1993, and she will also continue to extend her support in anyway possible.

Read Also: Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj condemn murder of #EndSARS protesters

See the exchange below: