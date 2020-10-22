Connect with us

Naomi Campbell Reacts After Being Tagged A “Culture Vulture” By Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika

English model and actress, Naomi Campbell has responded after she was labelled as a “culture vulture” by singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

This comes after Asika took Twitter to call out Campbell and singer, Beyoncé over their loud silence on the #EndSARS campaign and for speaking up after things went left.

The entrepreneur tweeted;

“I hope you guys no longer expect anything from all these culture vultures, I hope you have learnt. They owe us nothing, it’s a taking game from them, how can they gain etc.
Once they can’t gain anymore on to the next one – yes I’m referring to people like Beyoncé and Naomi”

Reacting to the tweet, Noami Campbell said she has loved the African continent ever since her first visit in 1993, and she will also continue to extend her support in anyway possible.

Read Also: Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj condemn murder of #EndSARS protesters

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the duo

The exchange between the duo

‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS

October 22, 2020

“You cannot be quiet” – Tiwa Savage calls out Beyonce to Join the #EndSARS movement(Video)

Tiwa Savage, Beyonce

Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson, over the current #EndSARS issue in Nigeria. Information Nigeria recalls the Afro beats singer had called on Beyonce via Instagram Live to lend her voice to the matter, citing the fact the American pop star was celebrated by Nigerians in July for releasing the ‘Black Is King’ visual album featuring notable Nigerian artists and creatives.

In defense of her daughter, Tina Lawson took to her Instagram page to berate Tiwa Savage for calling out Beyonce on social media when she could have reached out privately since both artists have worked together.

Read AlsoTacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests

Tiwa Savage has, however, replied via her Twitter handle. Quoting a tweet detailing Tina Lawson’s response, the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner writes:

 “We all have mothers o”

See Tiwa Savage’s tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Actress Ada Ameh Breaks Down In Tears; Begs Government To Allow Her Bury Daughter (Video)

October 22, 2020

Ada Ameh and her daughter

Ada Ameh and her daughter

Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh broke down in tears as she begged the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu to listen to people’s cries.

The actress, who is notably known for her role as Emu in the family sitcom, The Johnsons, asked the government to remove soldiers from the roads so she can bury her daughter in ‘peace’.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star lost her only child, Aladi, two days ago.

Ameh revealed her daughter died in Abuja following a failed surgery.

The actress also slammed the government as she labelled them as ‘wicked people’.

Read Also: Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter

Watch the video below:

Mark Angel Reacts After He Was Almost Beaten Up By Angry EndSARS Protesters Who Accused Him Of Using Them For Comedy

October 22, 2020

Mark Angel

Mark Angel

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has come out to clear the air regarding a viral video of him being attacked by irate #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt.

In the video sighted on social media, the comedian was surrounded by angry men, who expressed their anger over his actions, as they accused him of trying to use them to shoot a comedy skit.

The comedian was also seen trying his possible best to calm them down.

 

In reaction to this, Mark Angel released a new video in which he shared his own side of the story.

Read Also: Mark Angel Acquires New Benz, Wants Good Paying Job

Watch the video below:

 

