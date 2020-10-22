Entertainment
Naomi Campbell Reacts After Being Tagged A “Culture Vulture” By Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika
English model and actress, Naomi Campbell has responded after she was labelled as a “culture vulture” by singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.
This comes after Asika took Twitter to call out Campbell and singer, Beyoncé over their loud silence on the #EndSARS campaign and for speaking up after things went left.
The entrepreneur tweeted;
“I hope you guys no longer expect anything from all these culture vultures, I hope you have learnt. They owe us nothing, it’s a taking game from them, how can they gain etc.
Once they can’t gain anymore on to the next one – yes I’m referring to people like Beyoncé and Naomi”
Reacting to the tweet, Noami Campbell said she has loved the African continent ever since her first visit in 1993, and she will also continue to extend her support in anyway possible.
Read Also: Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj condemn murder of #EndSARS protesters
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS
Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson, over the current #EndSARS issue in Nigeria. Information Nigeria recalls the Afro beats singer had called on Beyonce via Instagram Live to lend her voice to the matter, citing the fact the American pop star was celebrated by Nigerians in July for releasing the ‘Black Is King’ visual album featuring notable Nigerian artists and creatives.
In defense of her daughter, Tina Lawson took to her Instagram page to berate Tiwa Savage for calling out Beyonce on social media when she could have reached out privately since both artists have worked together.
Read Also: Tacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests
Tiwa Savage has, however, replied via her Twitter handle. Quoting a tweet detailing Tina Lawson’s response, the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner writes:
“We all have mothers o”
See Tiwa Savage’s tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Ada Ameh Breaks Down In Tears; Begs Government To Allow Her Bury Daughter (Video)
Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh broke down in tears as she begged the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu to listen to people’s cries.
The actress, who is notably known for her role as Emu in the family sitcom, The Johnsons, asked the government to remove soldiers from the roads so she can bury her daughter in ‘peace’.
Information Nigeria recalls the film star lost her only child, Aladi, two days ago.
Ameh revealed her daughter died in Abuja following a failed surgery.
The actress also slammed the government as she labelled them as ‘wicked people’.
Read Also: Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter
Watch the video below:
Entertainment
Mark Angel Reacts After He Was Almost Beaten Up By Angry EndSARS Protesters Who Accused Him Of Using Them For Comedy
Popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has come out to clear the air regarding a viral video of him being attacked by irate #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt.
In the video sighted on social media, the comedian was surrounded by angry men, who expressed their anger over his actions, as they accused him of trying to use them to shoot a comedy skit.
The comedian was also seen trying his possible best to calm them down.
Mark Angel won use Port Harcourt boys do comedy.. wida him eyes na? Thank God people save you..#NIGERIAPREVAILS #LekkitollgateMassacre #unarmed #endsars #WhereIsBuhari #TinubuIsAKiller #BlackTuesdayNigeria pic.twitter.com/DUjT6ZpibK
— NA PEACE WE WANT (@wareyai) October 21, 2020
In reaction to this, Mark Angel released a new video in which he shared his own side of the story.
Read Also: Mark Angel Acquires New Benz, Wants Good Paying Job
Watch the video below:
Mark Angel speaks out after hearing calls that he’s dead.
_#portharcourtspecials pic.twitter.com/sJXL8FfPvp
— Portharcourt Specials (@phspecials) October 21, 2020
Trending
- Uncategorized18 hours ago
Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga
- Uncategorized24 hours ago
UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres Reacts To Police Brutality In Nigeria
- Entertainment22 hours ago
BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting
- News Feed22 hours ago
BUHARI NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL – Imam of Peace reacts to the massacre of protesters at Lekki toll gate by soldiers
- Uncategorized18 hours ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters
- Sports21 hours ago
Place your bet in Nigeria only on 1xBet on the most popular matches and win
- News Feed24 hours ago
If Buhari doesn’t address us by 8pm today then its safe to say we don’t have a president – DJ Neptune