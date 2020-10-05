Naira Marley to lead #EndSARS protest tomorrow October 6

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has announced that he would be leading a protest on Tuesday, October 6th, against injustice meted out on Nigerians.

This is following the outcry and #EndSARS campaign on social media against harassment of youths by SARS operatives.

Naira Marley, who had earlier declined participation in any protest over fear of going to prison, announced on his Twitter page that the protest would hole tomorrow in Lagos by 9am.

“So 9am tomorrow we move

2nd toll gate

Peaceful protest

No vandalism, no fights and no stealing.” he tweeted.