Naira Marley is a coward for cancelling #EndSARS protest — Activist Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju, recently took to social media via his Twitter page to express his displeasure at top Nigerian music star, Naira Marley.

Adeyanju was not pleased that the Soapy crooner called off his organised End SARS protest that was slated to take place on October 6, 2020.

The activist described the musician as a coward for calling off the march, as he noted that he was not surprised at all. According to Adeyanju, only Nigerians can save themselves.

In his words: “Naira Marley the coward cancels #EndSARS Lagos protest. Not surprised at all. Only Nigerians can save themselves.”

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had become a menace in the society as there had been several reports of their men killing Nigerians unprovoked and also extorting them.

This led to people calling for them to be disbanded so as to put an end to the senseless killings. A number of Nigerian celebs also took to social media to lend their voice to the call and even proposed peaceful protests.