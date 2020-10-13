“Na store wey support us we go patronize” – Politician supports #EndSARS protesters with free water, drinks and bananas from his store

A kindhearted Nigerian politician and businessman, Bimbo Daramola has warmed hearts after he gave #EndSARS protesters free water, drinks and bananas from his store.

A Twitter user shared photos of the man giving support to protesters in Abuja. Appreciating the man’s kind gesture, the Twitter user said “#Abujacommunity Na who papa be this?????!!! He just gave us packs of water, coke & bunch of bananas & went ahead to ask “do you guys need anything else?”Thank you Sir! “Na store we support us we go patronize” #SARSMUSTEND #AbujaProtests #AbujaProtest”

Taking to his own Twitter page, Mr. Bimbo who was once a House of Reps member wrote, “Its worrisome to see innocent lives with huge prospect cut down at their prime as we’ve witnessed in our nation.I honestly will find it difficult and unconscionable to ignore agitations in support of a safer country for all,particularly when the victims are young people #EndSARS”

“The guys on the streets deserve the thanks MORE for taking ownership of such a worthy cause,putting their own lives and comfort in harms way,while a lot are still diving n ducking,at a time when our voices are muffled. The REAL THANKS TO Y’ALL.”