“Na So God For Don Dey Punish Me” – Rudeboy Reveals How He Rejected Police Offer

The former member of the defunct group P-Square, Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy has revealed how he rejected a police ambassadorial position about three years ago.

Taking to his Twitter page his tweeted “Thank God I rejected this so called police ambassador shit 3 years ago….. Na so God for don De punish me…. #EndPoliceBrutality.”