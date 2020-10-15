“Na person wey dey alive dey do film” – Yul Edochie set to join/lead protest in Anambra

Top Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie is so pumped up and is set to partake in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

The movie director is set to join Nigerian rap sensation, Phyno and other celebrities at Ekwueme Square Akwa at 8am tomorrow.

Taking to his Twitter page the thespian wrote; “I dreamt of this day, talked about it and prayed for it. God bless all Nigerian youths who have made this day a reality. I’ll be at Ekwueme Square, Awka tomorrow, Friday 8am on a peaceful protest to demand good governance from our Government. Na person wey dey alive dey do film.”