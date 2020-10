Popular Nigerian actor and film producer, Bolanle Ninalowo showers praises on his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo who was there for him during his days of being broke.

According to the actor, only those women who stay by their partners when in their least financial state will the ones to enjoy their man’s wealth when he finally hits the jackpot.

In his words, “Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet… My ride and die from day on.”