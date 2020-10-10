“Na bleaching cream help her career” – Nigerians react as throwback photo Of Erica surfaces Online

A former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate disqualified for her unruly conduct in the house has been targeted by trolls after her throwback photo surfaced online.

Erica Nlewedim’s throwback photo left Nigerians in shock as they accused her of bleaching her skin to look fair.

The throwback photo shows a dark-complexioned Erica, different from the one we saw on the reality show.

This made people conclude that she must have bleached her skin to achieve the new colour.

Some also took the opportunity to attack her personality, accusing her of using bleaching cream to advance her acting career.