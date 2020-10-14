“My wife is pregnant, I just wanted to see her” – Man cries uncontrollably after his car was vandalized by hoodlums who attacked #Endsars protesters (Video)

A Nigerian man has broken down in tears after his car was vandalized by hoodlums who attacked #endsars protesters in Abuja.

In a video going viral on social media, the heartbroken man was seen crying uncontrollably, while narrating the incident.

He mentioned that his wife is currently pregnant and he was on his way to see her when the hoodlums attacked, smashed and vandalized his car.

“I’m so pained mehn! I didn’t deserve this. I didn’t do shit to these guys. Just to find a gridlock here, I’m just going to see my wife. My wife is pregnant, I just wanted to go and see her”, he lamented.