‘My Son Will Not Grow Up And See That Nothing About Nigeria Has Changed’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has contributed to the growing conversation on Nigeria. The multiple award winner took to her official Twitter page to share that the protest against SARS is one out of the many things about Nigeria that needs to be changed.

She shared a lengthy post that reads:

“I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT MORE TO SAY ALL I KNOW IS THAT WE CANNOT STOP NOW. ENDING SARZ IS NOT EVEN THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG. POLICE REFORM, HEALTH CARE, INFRASTRUCTURE, EDUCATION, FIGHT AGAINST GENDER BASED VIOLENCE. THE LIST IS PLENTY

THEY SHOULDN’T THINK WE ARE GOING TO STOP NOW. WE CANNOT STOP. I’LL BE POSTING SOME THOUGHT PROVOKING THINGS THAT I’VE SEEN AND I PRAY IT MAKES US ALL WAKE UP AND TAKE ACTION

GOD FORBID THAT JAMIL WILL GROW UP AND NOTHING HAS CHANGED OR HAS EVEN GOTTEN WORSE.”

See her full post below: