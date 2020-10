Former BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has cleared the air on her relationship situation with Ozo.

The outspoken reality TV star is currently on a media tour following the end of BBNaija season 5.

When quizzed about Ozo and taking that she got upset with him at some point mostly because of Nengi, the entrepreneur revealed that her relationship with him was literally a brother-sister relationship and that there were no strings attached.