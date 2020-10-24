‘My Older Brother Lost His Life During A Sickle Cell Crisis At Age 10’ – BBNaija’s Mike Reveals

Popular reality TV star, Mike Edwards has taken to Instagram to recount how his older brother passed away at the age of 10 due to the poor healthcare system in Nigeria.

The reality TV star, who has continued to lend his support to the #EndSARS movement, posted a throwback photo of himself and his siblings.

Edwards wrote;

“My older brother Matthew lost his life during a sickle cell crisis in Nigeria when he was 10 years old, to think if he would have been in a country with better healthcare support that his life would be saved today is heartbreaking. The fight to End SARS is our cry for help after years of corruption and bad governance.”

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ -BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

See his post below;