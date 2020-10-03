‘My Mum Tried To Disown Me Because I Don’t Want To Hear About Marriage’ – BBNaija’s Khloe

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Khloe, has revealed what her mum tried to do to her because she is nonchalant about marriage.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to share that her mum tried to disown her and her siblings via WhatsApp because none of them pays attention when the conversation is about marriage.

Her tweet reads thus:

“Did my mum just disowned me and my siblings over WhatsApp message because none of us pays attention when she talks about marriage”

Information Nigeria recalls Khloe replied trolls who criticized her for having a butt enlargement surgery. Her response is that she had butt reduction and not enlargement.

See her tweet below: