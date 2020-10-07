“My Marriage Ended, It Didn’t Collapse,” Femi Fani-kayode’s Estranged Wife Replies Troll

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode recently hit back at a troll on Instagram.

It all started after the ex-beauty queen shared a couple of photos featuring her sons and a follower commented;

“These enablers are faceless, ur marriage is collapsing n yet these lonely, never better are encouraging you to join their miserable association. I pity you”

Reacting to the comment, Precious confirmed that she and the senator are no longer together as she wrote;

“@matress89 take note, it ended, it did not collapse.”

Another follower took to her comment section to advise her to go home and make her marriage work.

However, the mother of 4 told the follower that to reach out to her ex-husband instead.

Read Also: I Have Evidences – Femi Fani Kayode Accuses Estranged Wife Of Cheating

See the exchange below:

