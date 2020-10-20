‘My Landlady Chased Me Away And Started My Kind Of Business’ – Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media recall how she was asked to vacate a property she rented for her business.

In a video circulating online, Blessing revealed her landlady gave her quit notice and shortly after, ventured into her line of business.

The film star expressed her shock as she noted that she thought incidents like this only occur in movies, but it happened to her in real life.

The actress said that she left the premises peacefully without putting up a fight.

The actress stated that her landlady now sells waist trainers and she wished her all the best in her endeavors as she pointed that the sky is big enough for them.

She also mentioned that she was grateful the incident happened because her new store is way better and bigger than the former place.

Watch the video HERE