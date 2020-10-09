‘My Heart Goes Out To Chacha Eke And Other Domestic Abuse Victims’ – Actress Monalisa Chinda

Nigerian actress, Monalisa Chinda Coker has reacted to her colleague, Chacha Eke Faani’s claim that she is bipolar.

Information Nigeria recalls Chacha released a video via Instagram in which she stated that she is not a victim of domestic violence and she also blamed her previous outburst on her mental illness.

Not convinced with her claims, Monalisa took to Instagram page to pray for those being subjected to abuse in the hands of their partners.

The actress shared an image with the words;

“Dear Christ, Help the victims of DOMESTIC ABUSE… I believe they should no longer remain a Slave to FEAR because you have PAID the PRICE. Please come to their Rescue as they have nowhere to go…..”

The actress then captioned her post;

“Free from Fear, free from anxiety, free from insecurities and depression.. My heart goes out to @chachaekefaani and to every woman/man going through domestic abuse…

🙏🙏🙏

*please excuse my typo*”

