My girlfriend says I must marry her by, but my salary is N45,000 – Man seeks advice

Published

6 hours ago

on

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to seek advice on whether or not to get married to his girlfriend, considering his financial status.

According to him, his girlfriend wants to settle down by January, less than 3 months time, but he only earns N45,000, which he thinks is not enough to start a family.

He wrote to self-styled relationship expert, Joro Olumofin

While revealing that he earns N45,000 per month, and stating that he doesn’t think it will cater for her bride price alone, he also expressed fears that he might lose her to another man.

He wrote;

“My GF and I have been dragging this marriage matter for 7 months now. She says I’m not serious and I don’t want to marry her. I’ve been trying my best. I work for a delivery company and my salary is N45,000. My GF wants us to marry by January, 2021.

“Currently I’m living with my brother because my office is close to his place. If I move out and marry, how do I start a family with 45K and get my own place. My GF does not have a job. She wants to start makeup business.

“Should I marry her or break up because she said she can not enter 2021 single. I am under so much pressure. I am losing weight currently. I don’t even know how I will pay her bride price if I agree.”

End SARS Protest: MC Oluomo visits burnt Makinde Police Station in Oshodi

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, on Thursday visited the Makinde Police station which was razed down by hoodlums during the unrest that greeted the infamous end SARS protest.

 

MC Olumo visited the station, inspecting the remains of the station with some of his boys

Recall that the Lagos state government had said that “twenty-nine Divisional Police Stations and 17 Police Posts were razed by hoodlums disguising as protesters. Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured, while 71 police operational vehicles were torched.”

Watch the video below:

#MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Tunde Ednut on Thursday has stated that the newly released Made IN Lagos album by Wizkid cannot garner much attention like that of his counterpart, Davido.

The controversial Instagram blogger, who is an ardent fan of Davido, made this know in a tweet he sent out on Twitter.

Tunde wrote;

”If Davido drops that jam with Nicki Minaj, someone’s album will get swallowed in the process.”

Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Victor James Osimhen, a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team on Thursday night, October 29, received the first red card of his football career in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

The Nigerian striker who joined the Serie A Club from Lille this summer was shown the way out by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time after receiving two yellow cards.

Osimhen who replaced Italian forward Andrea Petagna in the second half, received his first yellow card in the 81st minute before he was given a red card 12 minutes later after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.

Osimhen, 21, is expected to miss Napoli’s trip to Stadion Kantrida to play HNK Rijeka on November 5.

