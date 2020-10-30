My girlfriend says I must marry her by, but my salary is N45,000 – Man seeks advice

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to seek advice on whether or not to get married to his girlfriend, considering his financial status.

According to him, his girlfriend wants to settle down by January, less than 3 months time, but he only earns N45,000, which he thinks is not enough to start a family.

He wrote to self-styled relationship expert, Joro Olumofin

While revealing that he earns N45,000 per month, and stating that he doesn’t think it will cater for her bride price alone, he also expressed fears that he might lose her to another man.

He wrote;

“My GF and I have been dragging this marriage matter for 7 months now. She says I’m not serious and I don’t want to marry her. I’ve been trying my best. I work for a delivery company and my salary is N45,000. My GF wants us to marry by January, 2021.

“Currently I’m living with my brother because my office is close to his place. If I move out and marry, how do I start a family with 45K and get my own place. My GF does not have a job. She wants to start makeup business.

“Should I marry her or break up because she said she can not enter 2021 single. I am under so much pressure. I am losing weight currently. I don’t even know how I will pay her bride price if I agree.”