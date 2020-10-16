“My Friend FEM” – Davido shuts down former Presidential Candidate, Adamu Garba for threatening to sue twitter CEO

Afropop star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has subtly asked former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba to shut up, after threatening to sue Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey over #EndSARS tweet.

Davido said this in reaction to Garba’s tweet, threatening to sue Jack for supporting the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Garba tweet reads:

Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented was attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exist in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.

I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court.

David who was apparently angered by Garba’s comment requested him to shut up, using a line from his hit song “fem”.

He wrote,

“My friend, fem”.