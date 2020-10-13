My father kicked me out of the house for joining #EndSARS protest – Man reveals

A Nigerian man, John Olih, has revealed that his father kicked him out of the house after he joined the protest against police brutality.

According to John, his father had warned him not to leave the house to participate in the protest against SARS, but he refused to heed to his father’s caution and warning.

The young man left his father’s house and joined other #EndSARS protesters, only for him to return home and get kicked out.

“My dad just kicked me out it his house for disobeying him and going to the protest lol We move”, he wrote.

See his post below: