My ex-boyfriend used to beat me till I start bleeding – Nengi shares her story

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Nengi has recounted the sad experience she faced in the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Nengi, who is currently a strong advocate for gender-based violence, condemned those who beat women over issues that could be handled in a better way.

During her interview with Exclusive TV, Nengi recounted how she used to date a young man who beats her up till blood oozes out from her nose.

Nengi said she was 19 years by then and didn’t know what she was doing.

Speaking further, she promised to use her platform to create awareness and help other women going through such incidents.