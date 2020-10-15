My Driver Was Killed During #EndSARS Protest In Abuja: Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has announced the death of his driver, Yohanna Shankuk.

Keyamo made this known in a tweet on Thursday morning.

He expressed that the driver was run over by a driver taking a one-way to avoid End SARS protesters in Abuja.

He noted that the late driver was killed on Wednesday in Berger area of Abuja while trying to walk down to his private office.

“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office,” he wrote.