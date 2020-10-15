My ‘Daddy’ Sleeps With Me After Showing Me ‘Blue Film’ – 13-year-old Girl Cries Out In Lagos

A Nigerian man who has been sleeping with a 13-year-old girl after showing her x-rated films has been exposed in Lagos state.

The 13-year-old girl while narrating the sad tale on Wednesday, October 14, alleged that his aunt’s husband, who she calls ‘Daddy’, would play pornographic videos for her to watch then rape her.

She alleged he had been abusing her sexually in his shop and at their apartment on Surulere Street, Ojo area of Lagos, with a threat to kill her if she told anyone.

The revelation followed the arrest of the 48-year-old suspect, Mr. Charles Ekwe, whom the victim refers to as ‘Daddy’, by the gender-based unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Monday, October 12.

The teenager has been living with her aunt since she was nine years old, after her father’s death.

She alleged that the suspect forcefully penetrated her whenever her aunt was out of sight.

She said: “Each time daddy wanted to do it, he would show me blue film (pornography) in his phone.

“He did it many times. I cannot count the number of times he did it. I was scared to report to my aunty because Daddy threatened to chase me out of the house and kill me if I did.”

The girl’s aunt, Mrs blessing Ekwe, noticed all was not well with the teenager and questioned the girl.

Upon inquiry, the teen disclosed how she had allegedly been subjected to sexual abuse by her uncle.

Mrs Eke was said to have taken the teenager to the hospital, where a medical examination conducted on her confirmed her hymen broken.

During interrogation, the suspect told NSCDC operatives that he only fondled the girl’s genitals. He also admitted subjecting her to watching pornography on his phone.

The NSCDC Lagos State Commandant, Mr. Ayeni Paul, while addressing journalists, said: “The sexual abuse suspect will face the full wrath of the law and will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.

“This is a heinous crime and all perpetrators of such, when caught, will be made to pay dearly.”

He also said the ”the gender-based unit of the Corps saddled with the responsibility of handling rape, domestic violence, sexual assault and defilement, as well as child abuse cases, has well-trained officers to handle such cases.”

He, therefore, enjoined members of the public to report such cases to the command, for prosecution.