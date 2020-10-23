Connect with us

Lady Breaks down in tears; says her boyfriend is having a baby with another woman

2 hours ago

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Bukola has taken to Twitter to reveal that her boyfriend of 5 years is having a baby with another woman.

 

According to her, she found out that the man she loved so much is having a baby with another woman and that she’s so broken at the moment.

Bukola further said she doesn’t think she can survive the situation and that she has never cheated on him but snubbed every man that came her way, now it has ended badly for her.

If End SARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths – Burna Boy

2 hours ago

October 23, 2020

Popular music entertainer, Burna Boy has stated that if the recent end SARS protest by Nigerian youths doesn’t yield any positive result, then the future holds nothing for the teeming youths in the country.

The ‘On the low’ crooner stated this in an interview with foreign media, Sky News.

The interview comes two weeks after protests began, sparked by a video showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers from SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad).

Burna Boy, who spoke to Sky News from London, said: “It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything.

The Lekki Toll Gate, that was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where [the shootings] happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around.”

The best-selling Afrobeats artist, who has mixed rap, funk and dancehall influences on international hits like On The Low and Ye, said nationwide protests against SARS have changed the nature of politics in his homeland.

This is the most important moment in Nigeria’s history… that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn’t work, then it is over.”

When asked what he meant by this, he replied: “Look at what is going on right now: the youth have come together, like something unexplainable (sic), something that no one man could have possibly organised or led, the youth of the largest black nation in the world came together, said enough is enough and this was triggered by police brutality.

“It’s not like it was triggered by all the other things that it should have been triggered by all these years.”

If people died during the Lekki toll assault, let their people speak out – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

4 hours ago

October 23, 2020

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as ‘Omosexy’ has asked that the family members of those who reportedly died in the Lekki tollgate incident to come forward.

In a post she shared on her Twitter handle, the actress appealed that if there were no deaths, people should stop with the sensationalization.

While the state government says one person died as a result of the gunfire incident, eyewitnesses insist that there are more people who died during the attack.

Omotola who participated in the end SARS protests, wrote:

Now that the Whirlwind is Settling, let’s see clearly 1.Lets sieve the FACTS from the sensation. 2.Remember that the Main Reason is to #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. 3.We still DEMAND to know who ordered the Terror on Peaceful protesters 4.Still No known arrests of killer MIU.

Have Some Unscrupulous Elements been around play? DEFINITELY! However, IT STARTED WITH A PEACEFUL PROTEST. Who sent the Military and started the VIOLENCE and HOOLIGANISM. We Demand to know who brought touts in BRT busses and OFFICIAL VEHICLES. #EndSARS #EndImpunity

While the Govt said SARS had ended and claimed to under say and our agitation, The people sent to rein in the enraged rioters on the streets were EXECUTING them! This is a Crime of Human Rights! You do not shoot someone NOT pointing a gun at you or running from you! #Endimpunity

EVERYONE who was involved in turning the protest into a Violent Rollercoaster should Now be Brought to book ! If not, then everything else is a LIE ! Calling on journalists, investigators, NGOs pls we have work to do. No lies , No fear. #NewNigeriaisstillpossible #Focus #Letsgo

If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM ! #EndImpunityinNigeria

Security operatives attack hoodlums who tried to break into Lagos computer village (Video)

4 hours ago

October 23, 2020

Security operatives attack hoodlums who tried to break into Lagos computer village, (Video)

 

Some hoodlums engaged in a gun battle with security operatives today, after they tried to break into computer village, Ikeja, Lagos.

Reports gathered that the hoodlums arrived the area in the early hours of today and tried to have their way into the phone shops.

However, their plan was thwarted by some security operatives who quickly rushed at them, and engaged them in a serious gun battle.

According to an eye witness, the hoodlums were not scared of the security operatives as they stood firm, shooting back at the police officers as others fled the scene.

 

