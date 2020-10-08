“My bank account cannot be shadowbanned” – Dorathy shades those reporting her IG account

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist of the show, Dorathy Bachor has shamed those who have been constantly reporting her Instagram account.

The BBNaija finalist who recently recovered from an undisclosed illness, revealed that her account was shadow banned by Instagram. Fans also claimed that her account was being reported by haters who are bent on taking down her account.

Erica and Kiddwaya yesterday, also disclosed that their own accounts were also being reported by some set of enemies.

However, Dorathy, in her message to those responsible for the shadow ban, noted that her bank account keeps soaring higher, as it cannot be shadow banned.

See the post below;