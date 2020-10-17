‘My 2019 Police Brutality Experience Was Horrible’ – Singer Viktoh Reminisces

Nigerian singer and former YBNL signee, Viktoh recounted his horrible experience in the hands of police men in 2019.

The ‘Skibi Dat’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share a couple of photos of his bruised face following the attack.

Viktoh, who is in support of the #EndSARS movement, mentioned how people ridiculed him when he fell victim to police brutality.

The singer wrote;

“I’m back guys! Been working on the low….so My experience 2019 was very horrible people actually laughed about it!…it’s high time everything ends now! Mans been going out to protest for a while now, fell sick but I’ll be back on the streets once I feel better please let’s continue to fight no be joke! #endsarsnow#endpolicebrutality”

See his post below: