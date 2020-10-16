Muslim #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Alausa & Abuja observing Friday Jumat services

Rallies have continued despite President Muhammadu Buhari announcing on Sunday the disbandment of Sars.

Muslim youths said Friday prayers today at some End SARS protest locations in Lagos State.

Protesters gathered at Lekki toll gate and Alausa, Ikeja, to continue the protest today, October 16, and when it was time for Jumat prayers they gave way for the Muslims to say their prayers while the non-Muslims stood around and maintained silence.

Below are photos and videos from the Lekki and Alausa protest locations;