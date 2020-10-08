‘Mumu of the highest order’ – Kemi Olunloyo tells Chioma not to marry Davido as she shares photo of his official wife

Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who has always been after Nigerian singer, Davido, has advised Chioma not to marry Davido if she doesn’t want to share him with other women.

Kemi alleged that Davido has an official wife called Hermandine, adding a photo of her flaunting her beauty as she dazzled in a nicely made gown. According to Kemi, she sighted the marriage license that backs her claim.

Here is her tweet;

“Chioma Rowland has no idea that if Davido ever marries her she will be in a polygamous marriage. Mumu of the highest order. Hermadine is the official wife. I told you that February 2020. Hermadine posted hers in June after I obtained their marriage license in ATL 2019 FEM”.