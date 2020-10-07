Mr P Set To Release New Album, ‘The Prodigal’

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye alias Mr P, has assured a pessimistic fan that his upcoming album, ‘The Prodigal’ will be impressive.

The music star of the erstwhile P-Square group had taken to his official Instagram page to promote the album which will be released on the 20th of November.

“Hello!… Remember it’s 20/11/20 THE PRODIGAL ALBUM #AlbumOfAllAlbums”

A fan with the handle @itzdonfiz commented under the post thus:

“if this jam no Bam… Aswear I go swear for you!!!”

Mr P then replied that the album will clear every doubts.

“if you have ever doubted me before just be ready to ask for forgiveness! Save this reply as a prove 20/11/20“, he wrote.

See the exchange below: