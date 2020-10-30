‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.

She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.

Read Also: ‘Nigerians Are Used To Suffering That They Think It’s Normal’ – Singer Simi

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”

See her tweet below: