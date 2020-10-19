Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo

A prison along Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital, today, Monday October 19th has been attacked by thugs.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful end SARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and overpowered the prison officials before setting the prisoners free.

The viral video shows thugs as they unleashed terror on prison officials to free the prisoners, who were later seen as they escaped through the fence, other videos show the prisoners as they ran on the street while another films some prisoners as they changed their outfits.

One of the prisoners who escaped said he has been awaiting trial for two years.

