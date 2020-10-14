Currently circulating online is A viral video has captured moment President Buhari laughed while Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State presented the demands of #EndSARS protesters to him.

The governor met with the president in Aso Rock Villa yesterday, October 13.

He shared photos from the meeting via Twitter and said President Buhari restated his commitment to embark on a total reform of the entire Police Force without delay.

He tweeted, “I met with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari after my meeting with the IGP, to present the demands of the Lagos #SARSMUSTEND protesters.

The President restated his commitment to embark on a total reform of the entire Police Force with immediate effect.

Earlier today, the President approved a panel made up of Civil Society leaders to look at all the cases of abuse and intimidation by the police, with a view to finding a lasting solution to it.

The benefits of this genuine and powerful movement by the youths will be fully realized, their voices have been heard loud and clear, and I will continue to work with them to defend the rights of all Lagosians as I have continuously promised to.”