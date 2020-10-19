News Feed
Pasuma booed, dragged out of #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)
EndSARS protesters on Sunday disgraced Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, by dragging him out of the peaceful protest held in Lagos.
Pasuma had joined Nigerian youths to protest police brutality and extra-judicial killings before he was fished out and sent away.
But, it appears the youths were not pleased with his presence at the Alausa protest ground on Sunday as they chased him from the venue.
Pasuma, who was earlier seen with a microphone addressing the crowd was later sent away as the youths said they did not want him among them.
It could not be ascertained why the Orobokibo initiator was treated in such manner.
However, while giving update on his Instagram handle, Pasuma said he joined and support the call for an end to all forms of anomalies, excesses and bad governance that have been posing threats to Nigeria’s development and her image.
“I join and lend my support to the NIGERIAN YOUTHS on this landmark, peaceful protests to END all form of anomalies, excesses and bad governance posing threat to our country’s development and great image.”
While describing himself as an older generation citizen and crusader for a better Nigeria, he maintained that he was also one of the victims of failed electoral promises of ages.
“It is more disheartening and discouraging to see how bad leadership continues to destroy the country’s potential, especially that of the youths (Our Supposed Future Leaders), dwindling their hopes and dreams,” Pasuma regretted.
He added that “we would encourage youths to make the protests more peaceful as they cry louder and ensure their voices echo to the end of the world, until the needful is met.
“Let there be no violence, chaos of any sort, but the MOVEMENT for justice and GOOD GOVERNANCE! We fight for a safer, developed clime and a Better NAIJA as we wouldn’t keep silent but SORO-SOKE! Long live NAIJA! God bless our Youths. #Endsars #Endswat #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria,” he stated.
Pasuma was chased out of the protest ground at Alausa #BuhariResign #5of5 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #AlausaProtest #LagosProtestsAgain pic.twitter.com/i9xVWlQzBT
— #SARSMUSTEND (@InlawV) October 18, 2020
News Feed
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
Cossy Orjiakor, actress cum singer on Sunday joined the #endsars protest in Lagos.
The actress, notorious for her big boobs, shared a video on her Instagram page which was pictured on the stage at the protest ground at Lekki tollgate, giving her own recount with her experience with the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad.
The actress who spoke in pidgin revealed that she a year old today as she encourages the protesters to keep at it. However, she disclosed that they had refused her audience at first.
The video also catches her bouncing on stage together with her boobs.
Watch video below;
News Feed
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi
Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.
Bovi said he feels like he’s a failure because his president and his administration are funnier than him the comedian.
Bovi reacting to how the president is handling the demands of the youth in regards to protesting against police brutality said the government is even funnier than him.
To him, the Buhari led administration is a big joke when it comes to the current situation ongoing in the country and across the globe where everyone is demanding for good governance.
I feel like I’m a failure because my government is funnier than me! #EndSARS #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera
— Bovi (@officialBovi) October 18, 2020
News Feed
Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)
The news of An EndSARS protester who was stabbed yesterday by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, is currently the talk of social media
The EndSARS protester, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed yesterday, October 17th, by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, has died today.
According to reports online Anthony has been very active since the protest started. His friends have taken to social media to mourn him and share photos of him on his hospital bed.
“This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! ” wrote a friend of his on Twitter.
This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! @aproko_doctor @segalink @Peruzzi @davido
We can’t stop now! pic.twitter.com/KXfdGjGodQ
— RIAH (@ree_vigilus) October 18, 2020
