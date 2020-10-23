Ojora indigenes stop hoodlums from vandalizing their King’s palace (Video)

As expected, many Nigerians especially the youths are dejected and in utter despair with the unraveling of events in the country, however, Simi has advised not to lose hope.

The singer and mother of one who noted that she had to take a break from it all, disclosed that she switched off her phone, handed her daughter over to her mother and went on to record in order to maintain sanity and has advised others to do whatever works for them.

Simi who admitted to being clueless as to how the process of legislation works in this country as many others are, has advised everyone to bring whatever they have to the table; lawyers, tech people, etc., and those who know better to come forward to speak and disseminate information so that everyone can be well informed.

The ‘No Longer Beneficial’ crooner also stated that we need access to our reps and senators; their phone numbers, email addresses, etc., should be made known so that constituent members can reach them and prevail on them to truly represent their interests there.

Simi advised that though it doesn’t look like it right now, there are gains to this awakening and Nigeria will prevail.