Moment Laycon was received by a massive crowd, amidst music & drums in Lagos state (video)

A viral video has captured moment Laycon, BBNaija season 5 winner was received by a massive crowd, amidst music and drums in Lagos state.

In the viral video now trending on social media, the large crowd is seen hailing the president of the Fierce nation, Laycon, as they screamed “of lay lay lay” in a uniform voice.

Fans of the reality star and fast rising rapper obviously came out en-mass to catch a glimpse of their president.

Climbing on top of a police van, Laycon made sure he shook hands with every fan who extended their hands for a handshake.

Watch short video clips below;

[embedded content]