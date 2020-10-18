Connect with us

#EndSARS protesters in Edo block highway to cook Sunday lunch

2 hours ago

End SARS protesters in Benin, Edo State, are currently trending online after it was reported that they blocked a highway to cook Sunday lunch as they gathered for another day of protests.

Protests against the activities of disbanded SARS took a new dimension in Benin City as the demonstrators in their thousands converted part of the road under the pedestrian bridge by the University of Benin Main Gate into a kitchen as they cooked and ate jollof rice turning the protest into the carnival-like affair.

The protesters made a fire with firewood and placed a large pot on it. Other protesters who weren’t cooking carried on with the protest. Some stayed on the overhead bridge, waiting for the food to get done.

Below are photos from the scene:

Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)

1 hour ago

October 18, 2020

Cossy Orjiakor, actress cum singer on Sunday joined the #endsars protest in Lagos.

The actress, notorious for her big boobs, shared a video on her Instagram page which was pictured on the stage at the protest ground at Lekki tollgate, giving her own recount with her experience with the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad.

The actress who spoke in pidgin revealed that she a year old today as she encourages the protesters to keep at it. However, she disclosed that they had refused her audience at first.

The video also catches her bouncing on stage together with her boobs.

Watch video below;

Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi

1 hour ago

October 18, 2020

Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.

Bovi said he feels like he’s a failure because his president and his administration are funnier than him the comedian.

Bovi reacting to how the president is handling the demands of the youth in regards to protesting against police brutality said the government is even funnier than him.

To him, the Buhari led administration is a big joke when it comes to the current situation ongoing in the country and across the globe where everyone is demanding for good governance.

Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)

2 hours ago

October 18, 2020

The news of An EndSARS protester who was stabbed yesterday by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, is currently the talk of social media

The EndSARS protester, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed yesterday, October 17th, by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, has died today.

According to reports online Anthony has been very active since the protest started. His friends have taken to social media to mourn him and share photos of him on his hospital bed.

“This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! ” wrote a friend of his on Twitter.

