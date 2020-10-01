Mixed Reactions Trail John Legend’s Wife Pregnancy Miscarriage

Shortly after the announcement of Chrissy Teigen‘s miscarriage, reactions from Nigerians and Americans have been registered on Twitter.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently sad over the loss of their third child following pregnancy complications.

Taking to the microblogging site, some are of the view that the model should not have made her miscarriage public. Some feel that she made it public to erase the stigma usually attached to mothers who have suffered a miscarriage while others are full of consoling words for the grieving parents.

Read Also: Lady allegedly claims to have a child for current BBnaija winner, Laycon

A user with the handle @Ms_Knzi tweeted:

“Why are people saying that Chrissy Teigen should have kept her miscarriage sacred? What is sacred about a miscarriage?!!! It’s a human being that died and many women suffer this heartbreak alone! And carry a lot of guilt with it too! We should be talking about that!”

See tweets below: