Minister Of Labour, Festus Keyamo Backs #EndSARSProtest

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has expressed support for the protest against operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Keyamo said aggrieved Nigerians must be allowed to embark on a peaceful protest over issues they feel aggrieved over.

In a tweet, the minister insisted that peaceful protest was a democratic culture.

Also Read: BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest Turns Violent In Osun

In the last few days, cities across the country have witnessed protests against the illegal activities of the SARS unit which has resulted in harassment, extortion, and maiming of citizens.

Reacting to the ongoing protests, Keyamo wrote on his twitter page: