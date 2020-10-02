Mike Edwards’ Wife, Perri Shows Off Her Son; Reveals ‘He Loves To Eat’

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards’ wife, Perri took to her Instagram page to show off their son, Matthew.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former British track and field athlete shared an adorable photo of herself and her son.

Perri shared a sneak peak into her life as a new mum and she explained that her son loves to eat.

In her words;

“My son searching for the breast like……

Ok ok son I’m coming. Jheeze @matthewoedwardscan eat but I guess he’s a growing boy with high demands and as his mumma I’ll here for that.”

See her post below: