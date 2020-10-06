Mike Edwards, Wife Announce Their Own Reality TV Show On MTV

Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton will be premiering their own reality show, Mike & Perri on MTV UK, and BET digital.

The couple who had earlier announced a big surprise to be anticipated on their page have finally uncovered the big news of their self owned reality show.

Mike & Perri reality show will be giving fans full access to their pregnancy journey through to welcoming their baby from Thursday, October 10, 2020.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate while announcing the page wrote, “I am excited to finally announce our brand new reality TV show Mike and Perri on MTV and BET digital this Thursday. You guys are in for a treat.”