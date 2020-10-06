Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Portrait On Instagram

Ex-Big Brother Naija reality star, Mike Edwards has left his fans curious after sharing an adorable photo of his family on Instagram.

The lovely photo shows the reality TV star and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, staring at each other lovingly while carrying their son, Mathew.

Mike also mentioned that he and his wife are set to make a big announcement on their joint’s YouTube channel.

The reality TV star wrote;

“We’re excited to announce Part 1 of SOMETHING HUGEEE coming later today on our YouTube channel ‘Mike and Perri’ make sure you’re SUBSCRIBED so you don’t miss our big new”

See his post below: